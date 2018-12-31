CoachHemi 2018 Year End Notes – December 31, 2018

by

Class of 2021 point guard Shae Littleford of Charleston, Illinois, is established as one of the top prospects in Central Illinois regardless of class. Photo – Parallels Media

Hundreds of female prospects trained at #CoachHemi camps in recent years. Here are some players who are excelling this school season.

Bella Dudley (Brocton, Illinois), Tri-County HS – 2022

We had a chance to watch Dudley and the Lady Titans last weekend at the Charleston Holiday Invitational in Charleston, Illinois. Dudley notched a double-double effort with 16 points and 10 rebounds in a match-up versus Effingham HS (Ill.). Dudley brings a mature outlook to the floor despite just being a freshman. She excels as a slasher in the open court and a passer in the lane. Dudley showed range beyond the arc and projects as a recruitable athlete in years to come.

Jamaryn Blair (Cleveland, Tennessee), Bradley Central HS – 2021

Blair is an up and coming point guard that is gaining attention for coach Jason Reuter’s Bearettes. The 5-foot-4 dynamo put up a career high 22 points at the Nike Tournament of Champions in Phoenix, Arizona, earlier this month. We have noted Blair’s play-making abilities in years past (here and here). Her development is a big reason why her team finished 3-1 on their road trip and in fifth place in their division the nation’s most prestigious high school tournaments.

Shae Littleford (Charleston, Illinois), Charleston HS – 2021

Littleford led her Lady Trojan team to tourney championship by scoring 18 points and dishing out six assists en route to being named tourney MVP. The 5-7 guard is a natural floor leader and plays the game with instinct and feel. Coach Matt Bollant of Eastern Illinois University was on hand to see her performance. She has garnered college interest from across the Midwest already. We saw those talents first hand this March at the #CoachHemi317 Showcase. Read more about Littleford HERE.

Sullivan is establishing herself as one of the top freshman guards in the state of Tennessee. She is averaging over 25 points and seven rebounds per game. She is a talented lead guard who can score off the drive or by hitting threes from behind ball screens. Check out her highlights from #CoachHemi865 this fall below:

