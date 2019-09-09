BrandonClayTV: Raeven Boswell – SMP College Recruiting Exposure Member

by

Player Evaluations:

March 2018: “Boswell is a smooth yet quick option at the guard spot. Based on her performance in this elite setting, she can get to the basket when need be but is a potential specialist as a shooter from the outside. Adding the ability to be considered an elite on-ball defender would put Boswell in elite company in terms of her versatility at the position..” — Jonathan Hemingway (@JLHemingwayPSB)

Vitals:

Name: Raeven Boswell

Height: 5’9”

HS Grad Year: 2022

Position: SG

School / Hometown: Lake Travis HS (Hudson Bend, TX)

Club Team: Cy-Fair Premier

