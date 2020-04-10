BrandonClayTV: Rachel Smith – SMP College Recruiting Exposure Member

Vitals:
Name: Rachel Smith
Height: 5’7”
HS Grad Year: 2022
Position: PG / SG
School / Hometown: Great Crossing HS (Georgetown, Kentucky)
Club Team: Kentucky Premier
Player Evaluations:
March 2020 at BCSTop40 Training Academy: Smith is improving literally with each eval. Her game has a sneaky confidence to it with a bounce to her step to match. She is shooting it well, handling the ball even better too. As Smith starts to talk more on the floor, her game will only keep going up. — Brandon Clay
August 2019 at BCSAllAmerican Academy: Smith is a fundamental combo-guard who is willing to push the tempo in transition. Although her natural specialty could be to stretch the defense with the jumper, she is a player who does not mind playing fast. Smith still has room to grow as a playmaker. Finding that balance of not making mistakes versus trying to create plays is an idea that will come more naturally with experience. — Jon Hemingway
Social Media Updates:
