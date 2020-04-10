BrandonClayTV: Rachel Smith – SMP College Recruiting Exposure Member

by

Vitals:

Name: Rachel Smith

Height: 5’7”

HS Grad Year: 2022

Position: PG / SG

School / Hometown: Great Crossing HS (Georgetown, Kentucky)

Club Team: Kentucky Premier

Player Evaluations:

March 2020 at BCSTop40 Training Academy: Smith is improving literally with each eval. Her game has a sneaky confidence to it with a bounce to her step to match. She is shooting it well, handling the ball even better too. As Smith starts to talk more on the floor, her game will only keep going up. — Brandon Clay

August 2019 at BCSAllAmerican Academy: Smith is a fundamental combo-guard who is willing to push the tempo in transition. Although her natural specialty could be to stretch the defense with the jumper, she is a player who does not mind playing fast. Smith still has room to grow as a playmaker. Finding that balance of not making mistakes versus trying to create plays is an idea that will come more naturally with experience. — Jon Hemingway

Social Media Updates:

Brandon Clay Recruiting Profile: #SMPMember



‘22 G Rachel Smith (KY) has steadily grown her on-floor game with me the past two years.



I’m excited to work her on her on-floor recruiting as well.



PROFILE: UNDER CONSTRUCTION



GET YOUR OWN RECRUITING PROFILE https://t.co/yZxP6OqN8t pic.twitter.com/45oDFnKevE — Brandon Clay (@BrandonClayPSB) April 10, 2020

National #BCSTrainingAcademy

🗓 May 30-31



The #BCSTop40 Spotlight Training Groups were 🔥



Campbell

Cartagena

Feagin

Hayes

Johnson

Konig

Leffew

McPherson

Singh

Smith

E. Snyder

J. Snyder



RECAP https://t.co/ufBiHKK6Sv



Come train w/us.



REGISTER https://t.co/NlIsIK51tu #SMPMember pic.twitter.com/waEx9ANAjG — Brandon Clay (@BrandonClayPSB) March 14, 2020

National Training Academy: #BCSTop40 HS Girls

🗓 March 8

📍 ATL



Ready to get back on the floor tonight.



Special group coming in to start the showcase:



Haynes

Konig

Leffew

Smith

Wetzel



Come train with @SeanSticksSmith & I.



REGISTER: https://t.co/W3kogEzCtC @KeiraLeffew pic.twitter.com/wdfRMstyBB — Brandon Clay (@BrandonClayPSB) March 7, 2020

Training Academy: #BCSTop40

🗓 March 8

📍 ATL



Can’t wait to work with ‘22 Rachel Smith (KY) next weekend. Long overdue.



Who Has Next x @BClayScouting



Amya Durham

Ella Heard@MayaJackson02

Erica Parker

Ava Watson



Come train with us.



REGISTER: https://t.co/W3kogEzCtC pic.twitter.com/6BRQlCHTYr — Brandon Clay (@BrandonClayPSB) March 1, 2020

#CoachHemi Evals

'22 Rachel Smith (KY) is on my radar as one of the top up & coming shooters coming out of the Blue Grass State.



See her @ProspectsNation Card w/ eval from last fall:https://t.co/aJuHlm15IL



Next camp: March 8th (ATL) #BCSTop40https://t.co/6uVKSrtmqO pic.twitter.com/hxhit58sFc — Jonathan Hemingway (@CoachHemi) February 10, 2020

Brandon Clay is the owner of the BrandonClayScouting.com Report, Peach State Basketball, Inc., and ProspectsNation.com. BrandonClayScouting.com is utilized by more than 200 colleges and universities nationwide. Clay serves as the Executive Camp Director for the BrandonClayScouting.com National Training Academies. He is a McDonald’s All-American Game Selection Committee member. Clay serves on the Naismith Trophy Men’s / Women’s College Player of the Year Academy and is the National Coordinator of Voting for the Boys / Girls All-American Teams. He has been involved in the community since 2001. You can reach Clay at BrandonClay@PeachStateBasketball.com