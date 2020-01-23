BrandonClayTV: Nicole Melious – SMP College Recruiting Exposure Member

by

Vitals:

Name: Nicole Melious

Height: 5’8”

HS Grad Year: 2023

Position: PG

School / Hometown: Susan Wagner HS (Staten Island, New York)

Club Team: Hoopers NY

Player Evaluations:

January 2020: “Melious is a crafty, playmaker who is proving to be one of the nation’s best at her position in her class. She has a savvy ability of making the right play at the right moment consistently. Her shot making is consistent from behind the arc. However, as she proved at the PSB Elite 32 in 2019, she can score the ball from all over the court. Melious is far from a ‘shoot-first / shoot always’ guard that dominates the action. The freshman is a willing passer who will keep her head up and find teammates for easy buckets. Since she has demonstrated all these skills and a unique maturation at a young age, Sharon Versyp and her staff extended an offer to Melious following the summer evaluation period. Melious accepted and is committed to continue her playing days in West Lafayette. The challenge for the 5-8 guard, aside from incremental improvement over the next three and half years, is to maximize her athletic potential. She is far from being out-matched athletically; however, she will square off against athletes who are more physically gifted than her in future contests. Dedicating herself to maximizing this aspect of her game should pay dividends in the future.” — Jon Hemingway (@JLHemingwayPSB)

Social Media Updates:

#BrandonClayScouting on Apple Podcast 🎙 x #BCSHoosierShowcase



Hoopers NY 2021 is led by ‘23 G Nicole Melious. They’re in for Indy July 10-12. She’s committed to Purdue.



LISTEN 🔊: https://t.co/FFOrI4Eh6i



COLLEGES: https://t.co/qRLpEvePNb



SHOWCASES: https://t.co/vTyxJdYHmA pic.twitter.com/GPBgS5pjUb — Brandon Clay (@BrandonClayPSB) October 28, 2019

#BrandonClayTraining🍑 x #EBAAllAmerican🍑

🗓 Aug 24-25

📍 ATL



‘23 G Nicole Melious (NY) is the latest to register to work with me next month.



National Camp ✉️ Accepted ✔️



Who will be next to join us?!



REGISTER: https://t.co/2zO9ALNuQC @CoachTinyGreen pic.twitter.com/OgsWJVHBNL — Brandon Clay (@BrandonClayPSB) July 31, 2019

#BrandonClayTraining🍑 x #EBAAllAmerican🍑

🗓 Aug 24-25

📍 ATL



‘23 G Nicole Melious (NY) put herself on the @BClayScouting radar today.



Talented guard, even better kid.



National Camp ✉️ Secured 💯



REGISTER: https://t.co/2zO9ALNuQC pic.twitter.com/IzuR3LH3Fi — Brandon Clay (@BrandonClayPSB) July 26, 2019

