BrandonClayTV: Nicole Carreno – SMP College Recruiting Exposure Member

Name: Nicole Carreno

Height: 5’10″

HS Grad Year: 2024

Position: PF

School / Hometown: Kids Community Charter (Orlando, Florida)

Club Team: Tampa Thunder

February 2020 at Brandon Clay All-American Academy: “Carreno is a fantastic prospect as a hybrid forward. She possesses legitimate size with a shooting touch that allows her to be effective facing the rim as well. As Carreno gets more and more comfortable with her footwork, her game should continue to develop as a result.” — Brandon Clay

February 2020 at Brandon Clay All-American Academy: “Carreno is a strong framed forward who can do damage in several ways along the frontline. Her footwork and agility is what sets her apart from her peers at the position currently. She can seal and get position well to score simply in and around the hoop. She also can step away from the basket and hit face up jumpers when needed. Proving that she has the lateral quickness to provide quick help and recovery in ball screen situations will be an important area as she moves into the high school ranks in the upcoming months.” — Coach Hemi

