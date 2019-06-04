BrandonClayTV: Neely Johns – Video Evaluation – June 4, 2019

by

“Class of 2020 guard Neely Johns of Ala., is capable of being an effective producer in multiple categories. She can knockdown the open jump shot, serve as an additional ball hander against pressure and defends / rebounds at a high rate from the wing. In that way, Johns can be a swiss army knife for a roster giving coaches multiple ways to get her on the floor.” — Brandon Clay (@BrandonClayPSB)

Brandon Clay is the owner of the JumpOffPlus.com International Report, Peach State Basketball, Inc., and ProspectsNation.com. The JumpOffPlus.com is picked up by more than 200 colleges and universities nationwide. In addition to serving as ProspectsNation.com WNBA Director of Scouting, Clay serves as the Executive Camp Director for the Elite Basketball Academy Camps. He is a McDonald’s All-American Game Selection Committee member. Clay serves on the Naismith Trophy Men’s / Women’s College Player of the Year Academy and is the National Coordinator of Voting for the Boys / Girls All-American Teams. He has been involved in the community since 2001. You can reach Clay at BrandonClay@PeachStateBasketball.com﻿