BrandonClayTV: Morgan Lee – SMP College Recruiting Exposure Member

Name: Morgan Lee

Height: 6’4″

HS Grad Year: 2022

Position: C

School / Hometown: Kent School (Connecticut)

Club Team: Hoopers NY 2022 #BCSFamily

April 2020: Lee possesses the traditional skills to anchor a team on the low block. Yet she also has the versatility that is required from post players in the new age of spread offensive basketball. The 6-4 post finishes with consistency around the basket. Lee has a tough turnaround jumper that is nearly impossible for her opponents to defend. Her soft touch makes a consistent scoring threat in traffic. Defensively, she blocks shots at a three per game average over the course of the high school season. Her ball skill and face-up abilities are what will make Lee an important target among college coaches over the next 24 months. She has range to the 3-point arc and is an ideal pick and pop threat when she is paired with a play-making point guard. Her ability to find open teammates when she is double teamed and to direct traffic when she has the ball at the top of the key gives her team so much offensive flexibility. — Jonathan Hemingway

Brandon Clay Recruiting Profile: #SMPMember



🚨 NEW MEMBER ALERT 🚨



6-foot-4 2022 post Morgan Lee (CT) of Kent School / @hoopersny2022 is in.



PROFILE: UNDER CONSTRUCTION 🚧



GET YOUR RECRUITING PROFILE: https://t.co/yZxP6OqN8t @dmelious @morgannlee04pic.twitter.com/yHgnrtpOjs — Brandon Clay (@BrandonClayPSB) April 15, 2020

#PNDirect Evaluations

'22 C Morgan Lee (CT) is a key prospect in the Northeast.



Traditional low block skills blended with versatile face-up skill.



Check her @ProspectsNation Profile:https://t.co/azmIT5ggMF



Get an eval like Morgan here:https://t.co/GxeoLiN1Kb pic.twitter.com/5CIaW2eT3Q — Jonathan Hemingway (@JLHemingwayPSB) April 3, 2020

