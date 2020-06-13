BrandonClayTV: Molly Ly – SMP College Recruiting Exposure Member

by

Vitals:

Name: Molly Ly

Height: 5’3″

HS Grad Year: 2023

Position: PG

School / Hometown: Cedar Park HS (Cedar Park, Texas)

Club Team: Cy-Fair

Social Media Updates:

Spotlight Training 🚨



Brandon Clay Academy:



📍Austin, TX

🗓 June 13-14



Molly Ly is always working on her handle. I’ll look at her shot too while we train.



JOIN US https://t.co/NZsKr8410I



COLLEGE RECRUITING PROFILE: https://t.co/huSc3TPPWv @mollymariely @CyfairA @FalynMyers — B r a n d o n C l a y (@BrandonClayPSB) June 8, 2020

