BrandonClayTV: Moira McGinley – SMP College Recruiting Exposure Member

by

Vitals:

Name: Moira McGinley

Height: 5’7″

HS Grad Year: 2021

Position: PG

School / Hometown: Bishop Chatard HS (Indianapolis, Indiana)

Club Team: Always 100

Player Evaluations:

Date: June 19, 2020

Social Media Updates:

Brandon Clay is the owner of the BrandonClayScouting.com Report, Peach State Basketball, Inc., and ProspectsNation.com. BrandonClayScouting.com is utilized by more than 200 colleges and universities nationwide. Clay serves as the Executive Camp Director for the BrandonClayScouting.com National Training Academies. He is a McDonald’s All-American Game Selection Committee member. Clay serves on the Naismith Trophy Men’s / Women’s College Player of the Year Academy and is the National Coordinator of Voting for the Boys / Girls All-American Teams. He has been involved in the community since 2001. You can reach Clay at BrandonClay@PeachStateBasketball.com