BrandonClayTV: McKenna Ferguson – SMP College Recruiting Exposure Member

by

Vitals:

Name: McKenna Ferguson

Height: 5’7″

HS Grad Year: 2023

Position: SG

School / Hometown: Byron Center HS (Byron Center, Michigan)

Club Team: Grand Rapids Storm

Player Evaluations:

April 2020 Flim Room Eval: “Ferguson has a fantastic combination of shooting ability and size as a freshman. Her physicality coupled with her ability to make shots gives Ferguson an edge in development. She was a consistent double-figure scorer in her initial high school season. Ferguson in a position to keep improving in large part due to her work ethic in daily preparation (conditioning, skill work, weight training).” – Brandon Clay

Social Media Updates:

Brandon Clay College Recruiting Profile: #SMPMember x @brandonclaypsb



Excited to be assisting ‘23 SG McKenna Ferguson (MI) of Byron Center HS / Grand Rapids Storm in her journey.



PROFILE: UNDER CONSTRUCTION 🚧



GET YOUR OWN RECRUITING PROFILE https://t.co/yZxP6OqN8t @secorsig pic.twitter.com/YZ93oVf4iK — Brandon Clay (@BrandonClayPSB) April 24, 2020

Brandon Clay is the owner of the BrandonClayScouting.com Report, Peach State Basketball, Inc., and ProspectsNation.com. BrandonClayScouting.com is utilized by more than 200 colleges and universities nationwide. Clay serves as the Executive Camp Director for the BrandonClayScouting.com National Training Academies. He is a McDonald’s All-American Game Selection Committee member. Clay serves on the Naismith Trophy Men’s / Women’s College Player of the Year Academy and is the National Coordinator of Voting for the Boys / Girls All-American Teams. He has been involved in the community since 2001. You can reach Clay at BrandonClay@PeachStateBasketball.com