BrandonClayTV: Maya Osborn – SMP College Recruiting Exposure Member

Vitals:

Name: Maya Osborn

Height: 5’5″

HS Grad Year: 2022

Position: PG

School / Hometown: Marshall HS (Marshall, Illinois)

Club Team: Heart of Illinois

GPA: 4.0

Video Evaluations:

Date: June 8, 2019

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Setting: BrandonClayScouting Super 64 Training Academy



Simply put, Osborn just gets it. From holding the door open for tens of people at a time to being the most vocal camper on the floor at almost all times, the point guard leads by example. She’s really improved her outside shot and made defenses pay time and time again. Taking the next step will include finding opportune mismatches for her team on the fly and exploiting those by getting teammates in the right place.

Player Evaluations:

Date: June 8, 2019

Evaluator: Jonathan Hemingway

Setting: BrandonClayScouting Super 64 Training Academy



Osborn was one of the most vocal players in the camp. She directed players both inside of drills and during the mechanics of the camp. Her maturity and headiness is a delight to be around in this setting. Osborn will get most of her mileage as a prospect as a passer. She loves to pass and she generally does a good job of setting her teammates up with on-point passes. She is equally effective at stretching the defense with her perimter jump shot. She does have room to improve on her ability to get her shot off more quickly with less wasted motion. — Coach Hemi

Date: June 1, 2018

Evaluator: Jonathan Hemingway

Setting: BrandonClayScouting Super 64 Training Academy



Osborn is a talented option at the point guard position. She reminds me of Jessica Goswitz (former Rice Univ. at the same stage). Osborn is a solid shooter, ball handler who was looking to get her teammates involved here. Her energy and vocality was infectious in this setting.

Social Media Updates:

