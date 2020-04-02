BrandonClayTV: Maddie Petroelje – SMP College Recruiting Exposure Member

by

Vitals:

Name: Maddie Petroelje

Height: 6’1”

HS Grad Year: 2023

Position: SG/SF

School / Hometown: Hudsonville HS (Michigan)

Club Team: Michigan Basketball Academy

Game Film: 2020 HS Season Highlights

Player Evaluations:

March 2020: Petroelje can flat out shoot the basketball. She’s got both size and length in the frontcourt with the shooting range to keep opposing defenders occupied outside of the lane freeing up driving lanes for her teammates. Defensively, Petroelje doesn’t mind getting into stance and being a factor on that end of the hardwood. She’s working with some of the premier trainers in the state so I project her game to keep developing on a positive trajectory. — Brandon Clay

Social Media Updates:

