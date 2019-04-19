BrandonClayTV: Kowacie Reeves Jr. Video Evaluation – April 19, 2019

by

“Class of 2021 guard Kowacie Reeves Jr., of Macon, Ga., is a big time threat on the perimeter. He showed at both Corry Black and Kris Watkins showcases that he is a playmaking option in the backcourt with Power 5 length and athleticism to match.” — Brandon Clay (@BrandonClayPSB)

Clay serves on the Naismith Trophy Men's / Women's College Player of the Year Academy and is the National Coordinator of Voting for the Boys / Girls All-American Teams.