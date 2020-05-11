BrandonClayTV: Karson Martin – SMP College Recruiting Exposure Member

by

Vitals:

Name: Karson Martin

Height: 5’7″

HS Grad Year: 2023

Position: SG / PG

School / Hometown: Woodstock HS (Woodstock, Georgia)

Club Team: Team Elite Hubbard EYBL

Video Evaluations:

Date: August 22, 2019

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Setting: BrandonClayScouting All-American Training Academy

Martin is a skilled combo guard with a very good jump shot. Her release on jumper is compact and consistent. This skill alone will allow her to be a potential impact player soon. She has the ball skill to create a shot even when the defense closes tightly on her on the perimeter. Continuing to add lead guard skills and playmaking skills for others will be key for her next level ceiling.

Date: June 3, 2017

Evaluator: Jonathan Hemingway

Setting: CoachHemi.com Training Academy

Social Media Updates:

Video Evals: #BrandonClayTV

Powered by @brandonclaytv



‘23 G Karson Martin (GA) of @woodstockgbb / @MEdwardsBball is the latest video eval from myself & @DrKrisWatkins



SUBSCRIBE TODAY



🎥 YOUTUBE CHANNEL: https://t.co/0WcbHVD4L4



GET YOUR VIDEO EVAL: https://t.co/1NzKzJ509B pic.twitter.com/qguQRGxpfX — B r a n d o n C l a y (@BrandonClayPSB) February 11, 2020

National Training Academy: #BCSTop40 HS Girls

🗓 March 8

📍 ATL



All-Region Picks x @BClayScouting



Karlee Armstrong

Malia Fisher

Jania Hodges

Brooke Jones

Karson Martin

Maliyah Parks



Come train with me.



REGISTER: https://t.co/W3kogEzCtC @hodgesjania1 pic.twitter.com/dA750N7MiF — B r a n d o n C l a y (@BrandonClayPSB) February 3, 2020

#BrandonClayTraining🍑 x #BCSAllAmerican🍑

🗓 8/24-25

📍 ATL



🚨FEATURE PLAYER ALERT🎥🚨



🚨SPOTLIGHT WORKOUT ALERT🚨



‘23 Karson Martin is taking FULL advantage of the stage we provide.



Who will be next to do the same?!



JOIN: https://t.co/2zO9ALNuQC @woodstockgbb @_CoachShep_ pic.twitter.com/SsQSUAX8Cu — B r a n d o n C l a y (@BrandonClayPSB) August 22, 2019

#CoachHemi Featured Player '23 Karson Martin (GA)



Great fundamental skill at a young age



Check her 🎥 from June. https://t.co/BI7kBxUAkB



She has a #CoachHemiShowcase invite March 3-4

📍Buford, GA

REGISTER https://t.co/tJvjGX6tfo

@Karson_R_Martin pic.twitter.com/23YAtlFAJF — Jonathan Hemingway (@JLHemingwayPSB) January 9, 2018

Brandon Clay is the owner of the BrandonClayScouting.com Report, Peach State Basketball, Inc., and ProspectsNation.com. BrandonClayScouting.com is utilized by more than 200 colleges and universities nationwide. Clay serves as the Executive Camp Director for the BrandonClayScouting.com National Training Academies. He is a McDonald’s All-American Game Selection Committee member. Clay serves on the Naismith Trophy Men’s / Women’s College Player of the Year Academy and is the National Coordinator of Voting for the Boys / Girls All-American Teams. He has been involved in the community since 2001. You can reach Clay at BrandonClay@PeachStateBasketball.com