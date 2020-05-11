BrandonClayTV: Karson Martin – SMP College Recruiting Exposure Member

Vitals:
Name: Karson Martin
Height: 5’7″
HS Grad Year: 2023
Position: SG / PG
School / Hometown: Woodstock HS (Woodstock, Georgia)
Club Team: Team Elite Hubbard EYBL
Video Evaluations:
Date: August 22, 2019
Evaluator: Brandon Clay
Setting: BrandonClayScouting All-American Training Academy
Martin is a skilled combo guard with a very good jump shot. Her release on jumper is compact and consistent. This skill alone will allow her to be a potential impact player soon. She has the ball skill to create a shot even when the defense closes tightly on her on the perimeter. Continuing to add lead guard skills and playmaking skills for others will be key for her next level ceiling.
Date: June 3, 2017
Evaluator: Jonathan Hemingway
Setting: CoachHemi.com Training Academy
