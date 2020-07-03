BrandonClayTV: Hannah Schroeder – SMP College Recruiting Exposure Member

by

Vitals:

Name: Hannah Schroeder

Height: 5’9″

HS Grad Year: 2022

Position: PG / SG

School / Hometown: Allendale HS (Hudsonville, Michigan)

Club Team: MBA

Player Evaluations:

Date: June 20, 2020

Social Media Updates:

Brandon Clay College Recruiting Profile #SMPMember x @bclayrecruiting



Welcome ‘22 G Hannah Schroeder (MI) of @M_B_A_Bball to the club.



Her skill set & work ethic already have my attention.



PROFILE UNDER CONSTRUCTION



GET YOUR COLLEGE RECRUITING PROFILE: https://t.co/yZxP6OqN8t pic.twitter.com/U8tM2vOSYh — B r a n d o n C l a y (@BrandonClayPSB) June 26, 2020

Here are some dead-eye shooters that I took note of at this weekend #BCSTrainingAcademy in Indy



‘23 Giavonnie Belton (@ladyteamteague)



‘22 Hannah Schoeder (@M_B_A_Bball)



‘22 Rachel Smith (@RCS123103)



‘24 Kiarra Loveless (@KiarraLoveless)https://t.co/Lm1l9NjE65 — Jonathan Hemingway (@JLHemingwayPSB) June 21, 2020

Really excited that we get two more days! Your energy & skill in yesterday’s Academy was fantastic. Let’s keep building today #BCSTrainingAcademy x @BrandonClayPSB — Brandon Clay Training (@BClayTraining) June 20, 2020

Brandon Clay #BCSTrainingAcademy



📍Plymouth, IN

🗓 June 19



Hannah Schroeder will with me three days in a row.



Join Her



Gracey Metz

Maddie Petroelje

Sydney Pnacek@AmandaLynRoach

Ellie Toney



SIGN UP https://t.co/ORdfsganR1



COLLEGE RECRUITING PROFILES https://t.co/huSc3TPPWv pic.twitter.com/rSwdFYtRqO — B r a n d o n C l a y (@BrandonClayPSB) June 9, 2020

Brandon Clay is the owner of the BrandonClayScouting.com Report, Peach State Basketball, Inc., and ProspectsNation.com. BrandonClayScouting.com is utilized by more than 200 colleges and universities nationwide. Clay serves as the Executive Camp Director for the BrandonClayScouting.com National Training Academies. He is a McDonald’s All-American Game Selection Committee member. Clay serves on the Naismith Trophy Men’s / Women’s College Player of the Year Academy and is the National Coordinator of Voting for the Boys / Girls All-American Teams. He has been involved in the community since 2001. You can reach Clay at BrandonClay@PeachStateBasketball.com