BrandonClayTV: Hannah Fuller Video Evaluation – April 19, 2019

“Class of 2021 guard Hannah Fuller of Greenville, S.C., is one of the country’s premier sharpshooters. She has progressed her game over the past year to be more effective and productive off the bounce. Adding that dimension will make it even tougher for her to be guarded.” — Brandon Clay (@BrandonClayPSB)

