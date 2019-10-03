BrandonClayTV: Haleigh Timmer – SMP College Recruiting Exposure Member

by

Player Evaluations:﻿

September 2019: “Timmer is a guard with size and a great feel for the game. She showed ball skill and the ability to change pace with the ball in her hands effectively. Her ability to create on the perimeter allowed her to score the ball in traffic well. Her feel for the game extended beyond having the ball in her hands. The junior anticipated defensively and was able to disrupt opponent’s rhythm with tips and deflections. She also ducked into the post and posted up unsuspecting perimeter players and scored with her back to the basket. Her overall skill set was a breath of fresh air for the camp staff, because she appears to be a well-rounded prospect who can affect the game in many ways rather than just a specialist. If there is an area, she could focus on leaving the camp it would be her on-ball defense. Timmer is far from a weak link at the point of attack, however she will need to prove that she can contain a wide variety of prospects in the future. From slippery point guards to physical slashing wing, Timmer could develop into a prospect that check any of them.” – Jonathan Hemingway (@JLHemingwayPSB)

Vitals:﻿

Name: Haleigh Timmer

Height: 5’11”

HS Grad Year: 2021

Position: SG

School / Hometown: St. Thomas More HS (Rapid City, South Dakota)

Club Team: North Tartan EYBL

Social Media Updates:

