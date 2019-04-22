BrandonClayTV: Grace Scalzo Video Evaluation – April 22, 2019

by

“Class of 2019 guard Grace Scalzo of Racine, Wisc., is one of the premier sharpshooters in the region if not the country in her class. Scalzo has the range to consistently pull from 24-25 feet keeping defenders off balance and on their toes when trying to guard her. After battling multiple major injuries the past two years, I would consider Scalzo one of the hardest workers I have seen at the high school level.” — Brandon Clay (@BrandonClayPSB)

