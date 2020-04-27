BrandonClayTV: Carmyn Jones – SMP College Recruiting Exposure Member

by

Vitals:

Name: Camryn Jones

Height: 5’10”

HS Grad Year: 2021

Position: SF/PF

School / Hometown: Pace Academy (Georgia)

Player Evaluations:

April 2020: “Jones is a hybrid wing-forward with particularly good versatility on the floor. She is a kid who is not afraid to sit into a stance and defend the opposition’s best player. She is willing to mix it up and make the hustle plays that are so essential for winning teams to make. Her ability to run the floor in transition allows her to make the incidental plays on each end that often do not show up in the box score. Her challenge heading into her senior year is to polish up her offensive skill set. She certainly has the tools to become a go-to player, however getting confident to execute those in game situations will be her goal next season.” – Jonathan Hemingway

Brandon Clay is the owner of the BrandonClayScouting.com Report, Peach State Basketball, Inc., and ProspectsNation.com. BrandonClayScouting.com is utilized by more than 200 colleges and universities nationwide. Clay serves as the Executive Camp Director for the BrandonClayScouting.com National Training Academies. He is a McDonald’s All-American Game Selection Committee member. Clay serves on the Naismith Trophy Men’s / Women’s College Player of the Year Academy and is the National Coordinator of Voting for the Boys / Girls All-American Teams. He has been involved in the community since 2001. You can reach Clay at BrandonClay@PeachStateBasketball.com