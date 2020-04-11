BrandonClayTV: Audrey Bilodeau – SMP College Recruiting Exposure Member

by

Vitals:

Name: Audrey Bilodeau

Height: 5’8”

HS Grad Year: 2025

Position: PG / SG

School / Hometown: Greely MS (North Yarmouth, Maine)

Club Team: New England Crusaders

Player Evaluations:

February 2020 at BCSAllAmerican Middle School Academy: “There’s a world of potential in Bilodeau’s game. Our National Skills Director, Sean “Sticks” Smith” had seen Bilodeau back home in Maine earlier in the week and was impressed. She’s a big guard with the ability to make a shot already.” — Brandon Clay

February 2020 at BCSAllAmerican Middle School Academy: “Bilodeau is a guard with ideal size and athleticism for a back-court player. Her jump shot looks polished already. She has put time into perfecting her skill at an early age. Her size and footwork should allow to be able to defend and play multiple positions on the court, giving her future coaches the versatility that is so desired in today’s game. The danger that Bilodeau will want to avoid is becoming exclusively a jump shooter. During 5 v 5 game play it appeared that she settled at times for jumpers rather than attacking and getting shots in the lane. If Bilodeau is dedicated to becoming a well-rounded player, there is really no predicting how high her potential is within the next 4-5 years.” — Jonathan Hemingway

Social Media Updates:

Brandon Clay Recruiting Profile: #SMPMember



Excited to work with ‘25 G Audrey Bilodeau of Maine.



She left her mark at #BCSAllAmerican Academy.



One to keep eyes on for years to come.



HER PROFILE: UNDER CONSTRUCTION 🚧



GET YOUR OWN RECRUITING PROFILE https://t.co/yZxP6OqN8t pic.twitter.com/8EUfO2JO7E — Brandon Clay (@BrandonClayPSB) April 11, 2020

#BCSAllAmercian evals

'25 Audrey Bilodeau (ME) has a polished jump shot already.



Read more about her game on her @ProspectsNation Cardhttps://t.co/o5PHnvyHeB



Next Middle School Camp: #BCSTrainingAcademy

June 6-7 | ATLhttps://t.co/jFoPoRPRXE pic.twitter.com/0FAQjY2mGV — Jonathan Hemingway (@JLHemingwayPSB) March 9, 2020

Middle School Showcase: #BCSTrainingAcademy

🗓 June 6-7

📍 ATL



The Underclass Spotlight Session was AWESOME.



Bilodeau

Branch

Britt

Eikenberry

Ellison

Flores

Gipson

Howard

Kocis

Lanier

Troy

Whitner



STORY: https://t.co/Sdkz2XrJyb



JOIN https://t.co/r4US6y2YIe @JareahB @h2bball pic.twitter.com/gO9K74FGB6 — Brandon Clay (@BrandonClayPSB) February 25, 2020

@AudreyBilodeau5 of Yarmouth, Maine getting one last tuneup in w/ coach Dudley before heading down to Atlanta this weekend for the Middle School #BCSAllAmerican showcase. pic.twitter.com/RtfwPQxKci — Sean Smith (@SeanSticksSmith) February 21, 2020

Brandon Clay is the owner of the BrandonClayScouting.com Report, Peach State Basketball, Inc., and ProspectsNation.com. BrandonClayScouting.com is utilized by more than 200 colleges and universities nationwide. Clay serves as the Executive Camp Director for the BrandonClayScouting.com National Training Academies. He is a McDonald’s All-American Game Selection Committee member. Clay serves on the Naismith Trophy Men’s / Women’s College Player of the Year Academy and is the National Coordinator of Voting for the Boys / Girls All-American Teams. He has been involved in the community since 2001. You can reach Clay at BrandonClay@PeachStateBasketball.com