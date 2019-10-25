BrandonClayTV: Amelia Goehring – SMP College Recruiting Exposure Member

by

Vitals:

Name: Amelia Goehring

Height: 5’8”

HS Grad Year: 2023

Position: SG

School / Hometown: Trinity Christian HS (Jackson, Tennessee)

Player Evaluations:

September 2018: “Goehring is an intriguing prospect. Listed at 5-8, she has length that feels even longer than that when she runs the court. Her skills, even for a kid who is still in middle school, appear to pristine. She has a high, consistent follow through that translated in several made jumpers during game play. More than just a spot up shooter, Goehring showed a very quick first step to get past defenders with the ball in her hands.” — Jonathan Hemingway (@JLHemingwayPSB)

Social Media Updates:

#CoachHemi615 Showcase



Notes from the voice recorder 📱



‘23 Autumn Davis (TN)

🔘Great 1st step with ball



‘22 Elli Chumley (TN)

🔘Makes the right play consistently



‘23 Mia Alexander (TN)

🔘Good passer/Handler



‘23 Amelia Goehring (TN)

🔘Very skilled, feeds post w/ either hand pic.twitter.com/P8aavcUjIC — Jonathan Hemingway (@JLHemingwayPSB) September 24, 2018

#CoachHemi615

THIS WEEKEND



Lebanon HS (TN)



‘21 Alyssa & ‘23 Amelia Goehring of Jackson, TN will be ready to show their skills in front of @ParallelsMedia_



They rep TN Team Pride & Trinity Christian Academy



JOIN THEMhttps://t.co/0hruzTJQeY pic.twitter.com/hUXAucA9ks — Jonathan Hemingway (@JLHemingwayPSB) September 10, 2018

