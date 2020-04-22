BrandonClayTV: Alaina Thorne – SMP College Recruiting Exposure Member

by

Name: Alaina Thorne

Height: 6’0″

HS Grad Year: 2022

Position: PF/SF

School / Hometown: Washington (Washington, Ind.)

Club Team: Indiana Flight

Sophomore Highlights: 2019-2020 HS Season

Player Evaluations:

April 2020: “Thorne is a fantastic option at the hybrid forward position. She rebounds, finishes, runs the floor and is a very sharp kid both on and off the floor. An elite academic option, Thorne is a potential Ivy League caliber recruit. She is capable of grabbing a double-double on any given night and helped guide her school team to a 21-4 record in 2019-20. — Brandon Clay

Social Media Updates:

Brandon Clay College Recruiting Profile #SMPMember x @brandonclaypsb



Can’t wait to assist ‘22 Alaina Thorne (IN) @alainathorne04 on her recruiting journey.



On floor production ✅

A1 academics ✅



PROFILE UNDER CONSTRUCTION 🚧



GET YOUR RECRUITING PROFILE https://t.co/yZxP6OqN8t pic.twitter.com/21aXLuCZMz — Brandon Clay (@BrandonClayPSB) April 21, 2020

