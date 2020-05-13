BrandonClayTV: Adison Howard – SMP College Recruiting Exposure Member

by

Vitals:

Name: Adison Howard

Height: 5’3″

HS Grad Year: 2025

Position: PG / SG

School / Hometown: North Cumberland (Crossville, Tennessee)

Club Team: TN Team Pride

BrandonClayTV Video Evaluations:

Date: February 22, 2020

Evaluator: Brandon Clay

Setting: BrandonClayScouting All-American Training Academy

This was my second time working with Howard. The first thing that has jumped out to me in both sessions is her willingness to be coached and pushed at a young age. Add that to her maturity skill wise and the recipe is there for sustained future success.

Date: October 4, 2019

Evaluator: Jonathan Hemingway

Setting: CoachHemi Nashville Training Academy

Howard was one of the youngest at the camp, but there was no question that she was also one of the toughest. Although being outsized by some of the elder kids at the camp, she went toe to toe with the best and tried to hold her own. Her willingness to stick her nose into competitive situations is very notable. On the skill side, Howard has an advanced skill set for her age. She can handle the ball well and uses ball fakes to get the defender leaning in the wrong direction. Her willingness to drive the ball and finish at the rim was a pleasant surprise. Howard still has room to improve with her ball handling.

Social Media Updates:

National Middle School Showcase: #BCSTrainingAcademy

🗓 June 6-7

📍 ATL



‘25 Adison Howard enjoyed the weekend so much she registered for June ALREADY.



Who Is Next x @BClayScouting



Jayden Bingham

Quinn Johnson@MoeRoberts04



Come train with us.



JOIN: https://t.co/r4US6y2YIe pic.twitter.com/BNgPESsYQ3 — B r a n d o n C l a y (@BrandonClayPSB) February 27, 2020

#BCSAllAmerican Middle School

‘25 Adison Howard (TN) showed up with her Crossville work-ethic.



See her skill set on her video from last fall 🎥https://t.co/xphKSOH3fd



More events this spring…Join ushttps://t.co/3DVfTwaIM0 pic.twitter.com/IPOC3agx4Q — Jonathan Hemingway (@JLHemingwayPSB) February 22, 2020

#CoachHemiShowcase videos

'25 PG Adison Howard (TN) has the foundation of skills to blossom into a star in Crossville



See more:https://t.co/UySCnh3VVJ



Next camp for Middle School Prospects

Feb. 22-23 #BCSAllAmerican @BClayScouting https://t.co/q0Ll26Iz7I@Njeccappers pic.twitter.com/GoGExXJUpz — Jonathan Hemingway (@CoachHemi) December 18, 2019

#CoachHemiShowcase



'21 Da'Naria Washington (IN) Great pull-up Game

'20 Zharia Hutchinson (TN) High Energy Producer

'22 Edie Darby (TN) Crafty All-Around Player

'25 Adison Howard (TN) Tough, Young Prospect



Player Cards coming soon on https://t.co/ZsB8Y8HJCe pic.twitter.com/9LJO3Kn1ac — Jonathan Hemingway (@CoachHemi) October 9, 2019

