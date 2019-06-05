BrandonClayTraining – EBA Super 64 Spotlight Workout Session II – June 5, 2019

by

BUFORD, Georgia – The Elite Basketball Academy Super64 Showcase has been the proving grounds for players currently playing in the WNBA and at all levels of collegiate basketball. Now in it’s 11th year, the showcase gives the campers a chance to work with the Brandon Clay Skill Training staff as well as be seen by the ProspectsNation.com evaluation staff. I had a chance to work with select groups of the campers personally. Here are the breakdowns from the 6:35 pm group:

Article by Brandon Clay

Reagan Briggs – Badger Ridge MS (Verona, WI) – 2024

Briggs was one of the youngest campers on hand. She has the size and length early to project as a quality option on the perimeter. Briggs ability and willingness to pay attention to detail at such a young age bodes well for her future. In game, she didn’t look out of place in the least. For Briggs, keep an eye on how her offensive aggressiveness develops over the next 12 months. The physical tools are there for her to take a large step forward in the right direction.

Peyton Freiermuth – Westlake HS (Austin, TX) – 2023

Freiermuth emerged as a new name for me to keep a close watch on. Her skill set lends itself to spending time either on or off the ball. For the smooth guard prospect, learning when to assert herself offensively is a major key for the 2019-20 school season. Freiermuth has the IQ to be a high level position defender as well. In that regard, she can be a well-rounded option and arguably one of the Lone Star State’s more talented guards in the class.

Maya Osborn – Marshall HS (Marshall, IL) – 2022

Simply put, Osborn just gets it. From holding the door open for tens of people at a time to being the most vocal camper on the floor at almost all times, the point guard leads by example. She’s really improved her outside shot and made defenses pay time and time again. Taking the next step will include finding opportune mismatches for her team on the fly and exploiting those by getting teammates in the right place.

Dakota Phillips – Hart County MS (Hartwell, GA) – 2024

Phillips was a new face for our staff at the PSBPower48. She followed up a solid performance there in her age group with more of the same against kids with multiple years on her. Phillips size and skill will translate just fine over time as she gets more and more accustomed to elite individual settings like these. She can play any of the three perimeter positions already. That gift will serve her well in her long-term development.

Pace Rickard – Westlake HS (Austin, TX) – 2023

Back for a second time, Rickard showed the type of growth that I would have projected in her game this time last year. She’s got a calm, steady demeanor at the point with the skill set and speed to make life hard for defenders. Add that to her willingness to do whatever is needed on both ends and Rickard has all the ingredients to keep cooking the opposition. At times, Rickard almost has to slow down due to seeing so much of the game at once to make and complete the right read.

Destiny Smith – Thomas Edison Prep (Tulsa, OK) – 2022

Smith can in ready to take whatever we threw at her terminology and skill training wise. She is an emerging threat capable of handling the ball or playing off the ball. If Smith will continue to show the ability to knockdown the open jumper when left open, she’s a dynamite option at the shooting guard position as a result. Developing the read on when, where to make feeds when she plays alongside a primary post player will only help her progress.

Mariah Smith – Thomas Edison Prep (Tulsa, OK) – 2020

Smith was impressive from start to finish here showing that she is a capable option in the backcourt. She can shoot the 3-pointer consistently and create when need be off of the bounce as well. For programs needing a bigger guard, you don’t have to look any further than Smith. She’ll continue to improve even more as she becomes more comfortable vocalizing what she’s seeing in front of her.

Tyia Treleaven – Holland Hall HS (Tulsa, OK) – 2020

Treleaven came in with the same hunger to compete that she did in 2018 but the experience of a seasoned vet. The dynamic point guard was much more composed and comfortable inside of our skill stations this time around. It’s easy to see that she’s been working back home on her game. Treleaven has the capacity to add both more vocal energy and a short chip floater to her array of tools.





