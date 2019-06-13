BrandonClayTraining: EBA Super 64 Spotlight Workout – Session I – June 13, 2019

by

BUFORD, Georgia – The Elite Basketball Academy Super64 Showcase has been the proving grounds for players currently playing in the WNBA and at all levels of collegiate basketball. Now in it’s 11th year, the showcase gives the campers a chance to work with the Brandon Clay Skill Training staff as well as be seen by the ProspectsNation.com evaluation staff. I had a chance to work with select groups of the campers personally. Here are the breakdowns from the 6:35 pm group:

Mallory Collier – Houston HS (Memphis, Tennessee) – 2023

Collier has size and offensive prowess that far exceeds her years. She’s a fantastic interior talent in that way with the upside to be every bit as good as any ten posts in her class nationally before its all said and done. Collier’s work ethic inside of drills caught my attention from the opening skill station and never wavered during the course of the weekend. She became more vocal in calling for the ball as the showcase went on as well.

Chyna Cornwell – Newton-Conover HS (Newton, North Carolina) – 2020

Cornwell is dynamic option in the frontcourt. During her session, she showed the upside to become an elite rebounder and finisher over time. In that regard, Cornwell’s room for next level growth reminds me of Anriel Howard who had such a highly regarded career in the SEC. Cornwell’s willingness to work on her footwork technique appears to be the next step in her development overall.

Lillian Davis – Mooresville HS (Mooresville, North Carolina) – 2022

Davis has the length to be a productive option in the frontcourt facing the basket. She’s just scratching the surface of who I think she can become as a ball player as she gets more aggressive, assertive on the floor. Coaching Davis team in gameplay gave me a deeper look into her toolbox and in time, she appears to be a multifaceted forward who can positively affect the game when she doesn’t back down from anyone.

Kayli Dunn – Gate City MS (Church Hill, Tennessee) – 2023

Dunn knows how to play the game. She brings a constantly developing skill set along with a mentality to try and run a team. Dunn is continuing to show and prove with her showcase evaluation in that way. She was impressive here with better mechanics and form on her outside shot than she showed at this same event 12 months ago. The next step for Dunn is using her voice to command her team on both ends of the floor by the sound of her cadence.

Ranlei Freeman – North College Hill MS (Cincinnati, Ohio) – 2023

Freeman showed her hand as a steady prospect at the guard spot. She was ready to work looking to sharpen her iron this weekend. Her attitude and emerging skill set as a rising freshman was a pleasant surprise. Those traits will serve her well next year as she enters high school looking to make an impact right away. Freeman does a little of everything but can definitely build on this showing by adding consistency to her outside shot forcing opposing defenders to stay honest.

Melyia Grayson – Hattiesburg HS (Hattiesburg, Mississippi) – 2020

Grayson has the size and mobility to be a major factor at the collegiate level. There aren’t but a handful of true post players in the class on this side of Texas. Grayson is definitely one to watch. Her activity and motor have increased tremendously over the past 12 months making her a prospect capable of playing in any league in the country. If Grayson can continue to show herself as a post capable of being productive at the rim or facing the bucket, the sky is the limit.

Josie Hise – Freedom HS (Hickory, North Carolina) – 2020

Hise was a joy to work with here. She gets it. She understands how to be an effective, scrappy option in the backcourt. Hise was like a swiss army knife here showing a variety of ways to get herself in the mix and in the conversation during the showcase. What she lacks in prototypical size, she more than made up for with her effort and skill set. Hise should be a guard teams can count on to hit multiple 3-pointers a game keeping the opposing defense spaced out in the process.

Emily Jaenke – Einstein MS (Appleton, Wisconsin) – 2023

Jaenke is a young wing who possesses the skill needed to be a consistent threat as her frame fills out. She didn’t shy away from the ball even competing against girls four years her senior. In that way, Jaenke looks like one of the premier young prospects in her class inside of the Badger State. With added strength should come even more confidence to execute offensively regardless of the age of the opponent. That’s reason to be excited about Jaenke’s longterm value.

Tyaysia Sharpe – Crossroads Art & Science (Statesville, North Carolina) – 2020

Sharpe has the energy and bounce to make life tough on opposing ball handlers. That in and of itself can be her main calling card at the collegiate level if she’ll commit to defending tough on every possession. Sharpe has the end-to-end quicks to push the tempo of the game and make life hard for the other team in the process. Sharpe has to prove that she can be a vocal leader as well as stretch the opposing defense with her shot to keep them honest.

Caroline Swartz – Hough HS (Davidson, North Carolina) – 2021

Swartz is a fantastic young guard prospect. She was dialed in from the opening shooting station until the last buzzer of gameplay on Sunday. Her willingness to treat every drill, every possession as if it was her last caught my attention. Swartz can be an effective on-ball defender ready to pick an opposing ball handler’s pocket then immediately use her speed to scoop the loose ball and go score. For Swartz, figuring out when to assert herself offensively in the halfcourt set will allow her to go up another level.

Taylor Thrash – Thompson HS (Alabaster, Alabama) – 2020

Thrash is a good athlete who showed here the ability to create off the bounce and hit the open jumper too. She can keep opposing defenses honest with her game in either regard. Thrash has the bounce to be a consistent factor on both ends of the floor. Becoming more vocal on the hardwood will only aid in her development.

Ciara Wright – Mount Tabor (Winston-Salem, North Carolina) – 2020

Wright is an ultra-dynamic option in the backcourt. She has the size to potentially play either wing position and showed here the skill to get downhill in a hurry off of the bounce and attack. Add that to her obvious physical ability to defend multiple positions and there’s a lot of untapped potential in her game. If Wright can also show the tools to make the open jumper in the high 20’s/low 30’s percentage wise at the next level, then her value increases