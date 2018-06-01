BrandonClayScouting: Kallie Theisen to South Dakota State – June 1, 2018

by

Class of 2019 forward Kallie Theisen of Wayzata Central (MN) chooses South Dakota State. The Jackrabbits made Theisen a priority in the class two years ago. It’s paid off with a commitment. — Brandon Clay

CHRIS HANSEN’S TAKE: Theisen keeps getting better every season. She is quick and long at the forward position but looked as poised with the ball as well have seen. She attacked from the trail and the high post. She shot the ball well in drill work. Theisen was active on the offensive glass and has shown the skill to be one of the premier stretch 4 players in the class nationally.