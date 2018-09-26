You are here: Home / blog / #BrandonClayScouting – Vanderbilt Nabs ELITE Prospects – September 26, 2018

#BrandonClayScouting – Vanderbilt Nabs ELITE Prospects – September 26, 2018

Koi Love got onto our radar as an ELITE prospect early in her development at Elite Basketball Academy camp. Photo cred – Ty Freeman

Coach Stephanie White’s staff have been busy this month collecting commitments from prospects in the class of 2019. We outlined commitments from post players earlier this month (Read that HERE). They also secured a commitment from Demi Washington, and ELITE 150 prospect at the wing position, in August. Add in 6-foot forward Kaylon Smith of Oxford Academy (FL) and the Lady Dores have plenty of size and athleticism to work with in upcoming years. Their recruitment took a big bump with the verbal commitments of two 4-star prospects in the past two weeks. Koi Love of Miami Country Day (FL) and Taylor Hutchins of Cedar Hill (TX) look to round out a solid recruiting class in the class of 2019 for coach White and company. See our evaluations and analysis below.

The Vandy WBB staff was on hand during July at the PSB Summer Invite to evaluate prospects. Photo – Parallels Media

 

Love has been on our radar for years as one of the most promising forwards in the nation. She answered questions this year about her skill set and her ability to play on the wing full-time. She showed that she could handle ball handling duties and stretch the floor with her jumper with consistency while playing for Miami Country Day last school season. She still projects to be a steady two-way forward who can lock up a variety of positions. Her lateral quickness and length will be useful assets in the Southeastern Conference.

Read Keil Moore’s analysis from She Got Game High School Showcase from December of 2017 – HERE

 

Hutchins was one of the big stock-risers from July. The 5-9 wing is a play-maker. It is hard to say what her position on the court, because she does so much so well. She defends, rebounds, handles, finishes in transition. While some may see a player who lacks ideal size on the wing, Hutchins plays bigger than her height. Her impact should translate at the next level as well.

See the PSB Summer Invitational Recap via ProspectsNation.com HERE.

Jonathan Hemingway is the Assistant Director of Scouting for the JumpOffPlus.com International Scouting Report, is on the Naismith Trophy Board of Selectors and owns CoachHemi.com, the go-to source for coaches for X’s and O’s.  He is the floor director of #TeamEBA camps, a site director for #TeamPSB tournaments and can be reached at jonathanhemingway@peachstatebasketball.com.

