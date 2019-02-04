BrandonClayScouting: UCF Wins War on I 4 – February 4, 2019

by

Central Florida looks to be on track for the NCAA Tournament after defeating in-state foe, South Florida, last night. The Golden Knights swept the Bulls in the #WarOnI4 this season and improve to 19-3. As has been the case all season, coach Katie Abrahamson-Henderson got leadership and scoring from her veteran back-court. Junior point guard Kornelia “Kay Kay” Wright led the way with 22 points. Senior guard Kayla Thigpen helped the cause with 15 points on 11 shots. Wright and Thigpen are averaging 17.8 and 9.8 points per game respectively as the leading scorers for the Knights in the 2018-19 season

We're now 19-3 on the season, and 8-1 in @American_WBB, thanks to plays like these.



Check out the #WarOnI4 Plays of the Game

UCF wins the "War on I-4" going to 19-3 overall in the process. Looking like an NCAA Tourney team.



— Brandon Clay (@BrandonClayPSB) February 3, 2019

UCF 2019 Signing Class

Coach “ABE” and her staff have been busy identifying talent to stay competitive in the American Conference. They inked three players in the early signing period that all project to contribute in years to come. With Thigpen graduating this year and Wright only having one year of eligiblity left, adding quality guard play was top priority. The Knights add two guards that are rated as 4-star prospects by ProspectsNation.com. That caliber of talent is the pedigree that is necessary to make the NCAA Tournament in March. Take a look at the Knight’s signing class below

Coach Hemi’s Take: After watching Frazier compete with Books and Basketball in July at the PSB Summer Invite and PSB Power 48, I believe she is the type of guard who can handle big minutes for the Knights. She is an athletic guard who projects to be a stout defensive presence. Her ability to lock either guard position is a luxury. Offensively Frazier brings that same type of versatility. She can spotlight as an attacking point guard or play on the wing as a slashing specialist.

Coach Hemi’s Take: We had a chance to watch Brown early in her development at PSB Summer Kickoff. She was a talented player with attacking skills even as a freshman competing against upperclassman. Her ability to attack the lane and create scoring opportunities was notable. Since then she has elevated her game and turned into a high level prospect.

Brandon Clay Scouting Take: Post players with size and athleticism is always a position of scarcity for college coaches to recruit. There never seems to be enough post players to fill the need of college rosters. Thomas has all the physical tools to contribute at a high level in college. Her offensive skills are still a work in progress. Nevertheless, with year around attention to her game from the Knights coaching staff, expect Thomas to blossom into a productive member of their team.

Jonathan Hemingway is the Assistant Director of Scouting for the JumpOffPlus.com International Scouting Report, is on the Naismith Trophy Board of Selectors and owns CoachHemi.com, the go-to source for coaches for X’s and O’s. He is the floor director of #TeamEBA camps, a site director for #TeamPSB tournaments and can be reached at jonathanhemingway@peachstatebasketball.com.