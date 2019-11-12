BrandonClayScouting: Storr to Georgia Southwestern

by

Photo cred – Larry Rhinehart

Class of 2020 guard Jalea Storr of McDonough, Georgia, made a name for herself with OMG-TGE on the travel circuit. Now she is headed to Georgia Southwestern. The 5-foot-9 guard possesses the necessary skills and athleticism to compete in the Peach Belt Conference. Read her evaluation from #BCSAllAmerican Camp below:

Storr’s steady improvement in recent years made college coaches stand up and take notice this year. She picked up offers from Limestone and Emmanuel before giving her verbal commitment first year head coach Justin Payne.

We believe that it is Storr’s versatility that could allow her to get minutes in her freshman year for the Canes. Her ability to defend multiple positions while also contributing in several ways offensively will bring value to Payne’s roster.

See a clip of Storr from this spring’s PSB Spring Showdown below:

Jonathan Hemingway is the Assistant Director of Scouting for the JumpOffPlus.com International Scouting Report, is on the Naismith Trophy Board of Selectors and owns CoachHemi.com, the go-to source for coaches for X’s and O’s. He is the floor director of #TeamEBA camps, a site director for #TeamPSB tournaments and can be reached at jonathanhemingway@peachstatebasketball.com.

