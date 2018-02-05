BrandonClayScouting: #SMPMember – Region title for Fuller – February 5, 2018

by

BrandonClayScouting.com: #SMPMember – Region title for Fuller – February 4, 2018

Class of 2021 guard Hannah Fuller of Southside Christian (SC) finished with 17 points in a region championship win last night.

Fuller, who has proven herself as one of the region’s premier shooters in the class, finished with four 3-pointers. A three-time Elite Basketball Academy All-American camper, Fuller is now over 100 career 3-pointers made during her varsity career as a freshman.

#SMPMember🍑 Program News

Powered by @SMPMemberPSB ‘21 Hannah Fuller (@hcfuller03) is one of the region’s premier shooters. She helped her HC get career win #300 dropping 24 pts with 6/11 on 3’s & 6/6 FT. Her @CoachHemi Invite March 3-4: https://t.co/viqIDgzVHr @VinceSmithPSB https://t.co/KUdIGqZ2s1 — Brandon Clay (@BrandonClayPSB) January 12, 2018

Featured Player Video from #EBAAllAmerican courtesy of @ParallelsMedia_

