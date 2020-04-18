BrandonClayScouting: SMPMember College Recruiting Profiles Recap – April 18, 2020

by

Our SMP College Recruiting Profiles help prospects all across the world gain traction in their recruiting process. Recruiting Rundown looks at some headlines from the across the country. Commitments are pouring in at an increased rate while there’s also still plenty of non-commitment news.

'20 G Riley Donahue (GA) of Marist School chose Auburn.



Class of 2020 guard Riley Donahue of Marist School (Atlanta, Georgia) chose Auburn. She’ll be a preferred walk on for the Tigers. Donahue said no to multiple scholarship opportunities to chase her dream of competing for a spot on a Power 5 roster. She is a do-it-all guard who can succeed in a variety of settings. Donahue’s ability to shoot the ball was on display during this camp both in drill work and in game play. Her compact release allows her to get shots off with efficiency and accuracy.

'20 F Mariyah Fletcher (GA) chooses Palm Beach Atlantic.



Class of 2020 forward Mariyah Fletcher of Eagles Landing HS (McDonough, Georgia) chose Palm Beach Atlantic. Fletcher’s recruitment caught fire during the months of March and April. She eventually decided to play alongside OMG-TGE club teammate, Chelsea Aalim. Fletcher is a mobile left-handed forward who provides versatility. Her athleticism allows her to be an impact defender and a rebounder on both ends of the court.

Class of 2022 guard Jordan Meulemans of DePere HS (WI) has the length on the perimeter to make positive plays on both ends of the hardwood. Her willingness to come in early and get extra work in is a testament to what our staff sees in her game long term. Meulemans is a threat putting the ball on the deck and shooting the outside shot.

