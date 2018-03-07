BrandonClayScouting: #SMPMember College Recruiting News – Durrett picks Tennessee Tech – March 7, 2018

by

Class of 2018 guard Jaelyn Durrett of Pa., chose Tennessee Tech. — Brandon Clay

Jonathan Hemingway’s Take:

Durrett is a solid combo guard who can handle and make plays with the ball in her hands. She showed the ability to change directions and speed with the ball to create space. Her ability to get downhill with the basketball could be a specialty in the long run. However, she will need to show more shot making abilities in the future. Both beyond the arc and off the dribble should be areas where Durrett should develop in upcoming months.

