BrandonClayScouting: Rice WBB Perfect in C-USA – February 11, 2019

With a 12 point victory over Marshall on Saturday, the Lady Owls of Rice improved to 11-0 in Conference USA play and 20-3 overall. They have won a program record 13 games in a row as well. Their only losses have come to Texas A&M (No. 20), UCLA (No. 23) and North Carolina. Head Coach Tina Langley has her team clicking on all cylinders with less than a month of the regular season left.

The Lady Owl roster is littered with high pedigree talent. Junior guard Erica Ogwumike is the team’s star averaging over 16 points and 11 rebounds per game. The 5-9 power wing shoots nearly 45% from the floor and 84% from the free throw line. Redshirt Sophomore Nancy Mulkey has been an important addition to Langley’s lineup this year. The 6-9 center transferred from Oklahoma after playing in all 33 games in her freshman year. The 2016 McDonald’s All-American is averaging 13 points, six rebounds and four blocks per game for the Lady Owls.

One trend to highlight is how Langley has made national recruiting a priority. Georgia native and sophomore guard Sydne Wiggins is making an important contribution this year. She has started 20 games and is averaging over six points per contest.

Click the link below on Langley’s 2019 recruiting class where she inked three more players from the Southeast.

Jonathan Hemingway is the Assistant Director of Scouting for the JumpOffPlus.com International Scouting Report, is on the Naismith Trophy Board of Selectors and owns CoachHemi.com, the go-to source for coaches for X’s and O’s. He is the floor director of #TeamEBA camps, a site director for #TeamPSB tournaments and can be reached at jonathanhemingway@peachstatebasketball.com.