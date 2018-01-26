BrandonClayScouting: Recruiting News – January 26, 2018

by



BrandonClayScouting.com: #SMPMember News – Strigel visits Colorado College – January 25, 2018

Class of 2018 guard Izzy Strigel of Durham Academy (NC) is one of the premier available sharpshooters in the class.

#SMPMember🍑 Program News THIS JUST IN ‘18 SG Izzy Strigel (NC) is reopening her recruitment from NYU. A sharpshooter from the outside, @izzzbreezy has dropped 29 points in a game this year already. Her #BrandonClayScouting Page: https://t.co/8xmEgMXSH5 pic.twitter.com/D7AMX9jfNF — Brandon Clay (@BrandonClayPSB) December 17, 2017

Strigel was slated to attend NYU but decided to reopen her recruitment. She has multiple schools that have shown interest and is not opposed to going to a bigger school as a preferred walk-on. Her trip across the country to Colorado College marks her first visit since she came back on the board.

Next opportunity for Exposure is…

The Coach Hemi Showcase is March 3-4 in Lawrenceville, Georgia. See the details HERE.

Brandon Clay is the owner of the JumpOffPlus.com International Report, Peach State Basketball, Inc., and ProspectsNation.com. The JumpOffPlus.com is picked up by more than 200 colleges and universities nationwide. In addition to serving as ProspectsNation.com WNBA Director of Scouting, Clay serves as the Executive Camp Director for the Elite Basketball Academy Camps. He is a McDonald’s All-American Game Selection Committee member. Clay serves on the Naismith Trophy Men’s / Women’s College Player of the Year Academy and is the National Coordinator of Voting for the Boys / Girls All-American Teams. He has been involved in the community since 2001. You can reach Clay at BrandonClay@PeachStateBasketball.com

Jonathan Hemingway is the Assistant Director of Scouting for the JumpOffPlus.com International Scouting Report, is on the Naismith Trophy Board of Selectors and owns CoachHemi.com, the go-to source for coaches for X’s and O’s. He is the floor director of #TeamEBA camps, a site director for #TeamPSB tournaments and can be reached at jonathanhemingway@peachstatebasketball.com.