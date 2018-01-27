BrandonClayScouting: Recruiting News Central – January 27, 2018

by

Next chance for exposure….

The next Coach Hemi Showcase is March 3-4 in Lawrenceville, Georgia. See the details HERE.

BrandonClayScouting.com: #CoachHemi News – Boshears commits to Furman – January 25, 2018

Class of 2019 guard Skylar Boshears of Campbell County HS committed to Furman earlier this month.

Boshears proved on multiple occasions that she is a player that projects to impact at the next level. Her play with the Tennessee Lady Trotters on the summer circuit and her multiple showings at CoachHemi.com Showcases solidified her reputation as a dynamic offensive weapon. ProspectsNation.com evaluator Stephen Peck said, “She is a skilled play creator who can also stretch the floor with her jump shot.”

