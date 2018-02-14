BrandonClayScouting: Quinerly to Villanova

by

Class of 2018 point guard Jahvon Quinerly of Jersey City, New Jersey, chose Villanova today.

Quinerly elevated himself as one of the nation’s premier point guards in the past 18 months. He was named to the McDonald’s All-American game this year while also making the Naismith Player of the Year PreSeason 50 Watch-List. The 5-star prospect in fact put us in the mind of current Villanova guard Jalen Brunson during his prep career. Now Quinerly is set to take over for coach Jay Wright at the position should Brunson declare himself eligible for the NBA Draft

BRANDON CLAY’S TAKE ON HIS PLAY FROM 2017 USA BASKETBALL MINI-CAMP

Quinerly gets downhill in a hurry with the ball in his hands. His ability to make the right read off the pick and roll action was noteworthy in this eval. He went right at Darius Garland in one of the best individual battles I watched during the camp. Quinerly made plays on five consecutive possessions that finished in made baskets for his team.

#BrandonClayScouting🍑 USA Basketball Stock Risers Darius Garland

Tyler Herro

Nassir Little

Jahvon Quinerly

Emmitt Williams pic.twitter.com/VcYwY3o7r1 — Brandon Clay (@BrandonClayPSB) October 8, 2017

JONATHAN HEMINGWAY’S TAKE ON HIS PLAY FROM THE 2016 CITY OF PALMS

Quinerly had a big weekend at the City of Palms. He puts us in the mind of Jalen Brunson, sophomore point guard at Villanova. He can be a game manager or a scorer depending upon the situation. He is not an explosive athlete, but good enough to get his own shot when necessary. He scored 16 points over Maret on day one then 23 versus The Patrick School on day two.

#HHClassic

’18 Jahvon Quinerly led Hudson Catholic to a W & MVP award 24p, 5r, 4a#BCSReport EVALShttps://t.co/qANbnZ1WfQ pic.twitter.com/OvLFPf2PvU — Jonathan Hemingway (@JLHemingwayPSB) January 14, 2017

