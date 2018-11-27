BrandonClayScouting – Purdue Adds ELITE Prospects to Roster – November 27, 2018

by

Coach Sharon Versyp enters her 19th season on the sidelines at Purdue. Her success as the Boilermaker leader is remarkable as her teams average over 21 wins per season. Much of that success of course is due to the efort that her staff puts in on the recruiting trail. Their recruiting classes often fall within the top 50 nationally. Their 2015 class ranked No. 16 on ProspectsNation.com. Here is a look at their 2019 recruiting class and a glance at an early commitment in 2020.

Rickie Woltman

6’2″, Forward

St. Charles, Missouri

ProspectsNation.com Rating: 4 star

Brandon Clay Scouting Take – Woltman is a skilled forward who is capable of playing inside and out. She is without a glaring hole in her game. She rebounds on the interior, runs the court and can pass the ball efficiently.

Brian Harmon

5’7″, Point Guard

Lawrenceville, Georgia

ProspectsNation.com Rating: 4 star

Coach Hemi’s Take: Harmon is a cat quick guard who is capable of scoring or delivering assists to teammates. Her ability to play under control and with IQ will be a great asset for her at the next level.

Madison Layden

6’1″, Guard

Kokomo, Indiana

BrandonClayScouting.com Rating: 4 star

Brandon Clay Scouting Take: Layden is a skilled, fundamental option in the back court. She played up on a high level club team and played solidly. While playing rotation minutes, she made an impression as one of the more promising prospects on the court.