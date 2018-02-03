BrandonClayScouting: Pritchard signs with Santa Clara – February 3, 2018

by

Class of 2018 guard Lexie Pritchard of West Linn (OR) will give Santa Clara another solid option on the perimeter.

Pritchard guided FAST through the rigors of the Nike EYBL circuit. During the process, she proved that she’s one of the state’s premier players in the senior class.

ProspectsNation.com Managing Editor, Chris Hansen had this to say about Pritchard’s game after his CheckMeOutShowcase:

“Pritchard is a camp/showcase standout because she captures your attention in the drill work. She’s clearly a player that logs hours in the gym working on her skill. She handles it well with both hands and has a sweet jumper. She showed well in the 5-on-5 live play with some crafty passes and of course the jumper. She plays with a lot of confidence on the floor.”

