by

Class of 2022 Nick Isaac of Buford, Georgia, grows his game with each outing. Photo – @lugardophotography

Nick Isaac

Class of 2022

Mountain View HS (Buford, GA)

Height: 6’4″

Position: Wing

Evaluation from BCS Top 40 (March 16, 2020)

I’m fortunate to see Isaac play multiple times a month at the local gym in our neighborhood. He’s grown 4-5 inches since we first met 18 months ago and his motor has completely revved up in the process. Isaac is emerging as a productive scoring guard with legitimate length. Can he grow his game again over the next 18 months like he has the past 18?