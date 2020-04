by

Class of 2021 guard Tyson Brown of Atlanta, Georgia, is positioned as one of the cities best guards headed into his senior year. Photo – @lugardophotography

Tyson Brown

Class of 2021

Lovett HS (Atlanta, Georgia)

Height: 6’3′

Position: Guard

Evaluation from BCS Top 40 (March 16, 2020)

This was my first chance to work with Brown. His size and skill package give him a chance to make real noise next year as a senior. Brown has a fantastic disposition that allows him to take coaching well and immediately implement it into his game. The better Brown shoots it, the tougher it’ll be to matchup with him.