BrandonClayScouting – Player Profile: Seth Hubbard

by

Class of 2022 guard Seth Hubbard of Alpharetta, Georgia, is poised to become one of the state’s top prospects in his class this summer. Photo cred – @lugardophotography

Seth Hubbard

Class of 2022

St. Francis HS (Alpharetta, Georgia)

Height: 6’3″

Position: Shooting Guard

Evaluation from BCS Top 40 (March 8, 2020)

Hubbard was absolutely outstanding in this setting. He led from the front with his skill set and work ethic. A dynamic perimeter threat, Hubbard scored and distributed consistently making the correct read based on what he was seeing. A two-time state champion already, Hubbard will see his role shift a bit next school season as Xavier signee Dwon Odom heads off to college. Based on his play here, Hubbard is more than ready to become an elite primary scorer.