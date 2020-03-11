BrandonClayScouting – Player Profile: Seth Hubbard

Seth Hubbard
Class of 2022
St. Francis HS (Alpharetta, Georgia)
Height: 6’3″
Position: Shooting Guard
Evaluation from BCS Top 40 (March 8, 2020)
Hubbard was absolutely outstanding in this setting. He led from the front with his skill set and work ethic. A dynamic perimeter threat, Hubbard scored and distributed consistently making the correct read based on what he was seeing. A two-time state champion already, Hubbard will see his role shift a bit next school season as Xavier signee Dwon Odom heads off to college. Based on his play here, Hubbard is more than ready to become an elite primary scorer.