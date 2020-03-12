BrandonClayScouting: Player Profile – Marius Ellis

Marius Ellis
Class of 2021, 6’5″ Wing
Monroe HS (Albany, Georgia)
Height: 6’5″
Position: Wing-Forward
Evaluation from BCS Top 40 (March 8, 2020)
Coming to us all the way from South Georgia, Ellis wasted no time making his mark on the event with his athleticism. He’s both a high flyer and hard worker. Ellis might have been the biggest stock riser of the day having spent most of the school season flying below the daily media radar. He’s on mine now. If he adds a consistent jumper, we could see him make an impact like Isaiah Miller (UNC-Greensboro) has at the college level.