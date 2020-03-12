BrandonClayScouting: Player Profile – Marius Ellis

by

Class of 2021 wing Marius Ellis of Albany, Georgia, highlighted the BCS Top 40 camp in March. Photo – @lugardophotography

Marius Ellis

Class of 2021, 6’5″ Wing

Monroe HS (Albany, Georgia)

Height: 6’5″

Position: Wing-Forward

Evaluation from BCS Top 40 (March 8, 2020)

Coming to us all the way from South Georgia, Ellis wasted no time making his mark on the event with his athleticism. He’s both a high flyer and hard worker. Ellis might have been the biggest stock riser of the day having spent most of the school season flying below the daily media radar. He’s on mine now. If he adds a consistent jumper, we could see him make an impact like Isaiah Miller (UNC-Greensboro) has at the college level.