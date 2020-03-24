BrandonClayScouting: Player Profile – JJ Hayes

by

Class of 2022 JJ Hayes has the versatility to make it to the next level. Photo – @lugardophotography

JJ Hayes

Class of 2022

Pinecrest Academy (Cumming, Georgia)

Height: 6’4″

Position: Wing-Forward

Evaluation from BCS Top 40 (March 16, 2020)

Armed with a college-ready frame today, Hayes still has a good bit of upside in his two years left at the high school level. He plays hard and is capable of serving as a primary perimeter guy or even a small ball 4 player who excels in pick and pop situations. There’s a lot to like about Hayes game and disposition especially as he grows his in-game ball handling ability.