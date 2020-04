by

JaQuavious Peek

Class of 2021

Greene County HS

Height: 6′

Position: Guard

Evaluation from BCS Top 40 (March 16, 2020)

Peek is a cat quick, shifty backcourt threat. He has the speed and ability to make life hard for opposing ball handlers or defenders. Peek’s ability to increase his physical strength this offseason will only add to those attributes. He’s a dynamic option to keep an eye on.