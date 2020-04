by

Class of 2020 guard Gavin Brown of Homer, Georgia, brings grittiness to the court consistently. Photo – @lugardophotography

Gavin Brown

Class of 2020

Banks County (Homer, Georgia)

Height: 5’9″

Position: Guard

Evaluation from BCS Top 40 (March 16, 2020)

Brown has been one of my favorite kids to work with since a session held in his home high school gym over a year ago. His grittiness and toughness can’t be overlooked. Brown’s willingness to put in the late nights needed to get better translate both on the floor and in life as well.