BrandonClayScouting: Player Profile – Dylan Garrington

Dylan Garrington

Class of 2021, 6′ Point Guard

North Oconee HS (Bogart, GA)

Height: 6′

Position: Point Guard

Evaluation from BCS Top 40 (March 8, 2020)

Garrington is a fantastic scoring guard who puts me in the mind of Griffin Neville (Young Harris signee). For Garrington, his calling card is the willingness to take shots with limited space between him and the defender. Going forward, knowing when / where and being vocal enough to use pindown screens to free himself for shots playing off of the ball would be an added bonus at the college level.