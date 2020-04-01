BrandonClayScouting: Player Profile – Dakota Orr

by

Class of 2021 forward Dakota Orr of Banks County HS is primed for a

Dakota Orr

Class of 2021

Banks County (Homer, Georgia)

Height: 6’6″

Position: Forward

Evaluation from BCS Top 40 (March 16, 2020)

I’ve worked with Orr a dozen times since his middle school days and this was his most impressive showing without question. He’s got the length and bounce to be effective on both ends of the hardwood in the frontcourt. It’s always been a matter of consistency with effort and finishing. If this evaluation is any indication, Orr is trending in the right direction heading into his senior season.