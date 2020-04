by

Class of 2021 guard Clay Gosnell of Homer, Georgia, is on an upward trajectory at Banks County. Photo – @lugardophotography

Clay Gosnell

Class of 2021

Banks County (Homer, Georgia)

Height: 6′

Position: Guard

Evaluation from BCS Top 40 (March 16, 2020)

Gosnell’s game has rounded out nicely since my first evaluation as a middle school prospect. I viewed him as a strong-framed college level point guard back then. This setting did nothing to take away from that train of thought. Can Gosnell force opposing defenses to stay honest with his outside shot?