Class of 2021 guard Christian Burnett of Milledgeville, Georgia, is a shot maker. Photo – @lugardophotography

Christian Burnett

Class of 2021

Georgia Military College

Height: 6’1″

Position: Guard

Evaluation from BCS Top 40 (March 16, 2020)

Burnett was real smooth in this eval showcasing himself as a guard capable of putting the basketball in the bucket. In an era where it’s tough to find guys who can be shot makers instead of just shot takers, Burnett fits the bill.