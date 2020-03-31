BCSSelect24: Player Profile – Andrew McConnell

Andrew McConnell
Class of 2021
Lanier High School (Sugar Hill, Georgia)
Height: 6’1″
Position: Guard
Evaluation from BCS Top 40 (March 16, 2020)
More times than not when he strolls in, McConnell is the coolest kid in the gym. Sunday was no different. Coming off of a state championship game appearance and visits to Georgia as well as Kennesaw State, McConnell was locked in and ready to work. He’s got a smooth yet quick release on his long range jumper but can also attack to get to the rim. If he keeps working on his defensive prowess this offseason, McConnell should start the 2020-21 season as one of the premier guards in the Peach State.